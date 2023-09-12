BOONE COUNTY - Interstate 70 traffic will be narrowed and rerouted on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 14, due to the girder placement for the new Route BB bridge.
I-70 traffic will be narrowed to one lane in each direction and redirected to the on- and off-ramps at exit 115.
The traffic shift is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and conclude by 6 a.m. Drivers should be prepared for delays.
The old Route BB bridge was demolished in June as part of the Interstate 70 Improvement program.
The bridge is expected to be completed by the end of October. All projects are weather-permitting, schedules are subject to change.