HERMANN − Members of the Hermann community are coming together to support local law enforcement following the shootings of two police officers Sunday night.
Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith, 34, died from his injuries Monday morning, and the second officer, Adam Sullentrup, 31, is in critical condition but is stable, Sgt. Mike Mitchell said in a Missouri State Highway Patrol press conference Monday afternoon.
The suspect, Kenneth Lee Simpson, exited a home on Highway 19 around 2 p.m. Monday, ending a nearly 14-hour standoff.
Hermann Wurst Haus, a local restaurant, is offering complimentary meals Monday to emergency, medical and law enforcement personnel, according to its Facebook page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Mike Sloan, owner of Hermann Wurst Haus, said Griffith would often come to his restaurant.
"We always support the blue and the white, you know, have the flags up," Sloan said. "He and his family would come in for breakfast. We always offer emergency law personnel free breakfast on weekends."
Sloan said offering free meals to law enforcement is the least he can do.
"They're working long and hard," Sloan said. "We live here. We raise our kids here so it's something we want to do."
Diann Danuser, a Hermann resident, said officer Griffith was known for doing his job and doing it well.
"About a month ago, he pulled me over because I didn't put my blinker on," Danuser said. "He is an officer who watches and did his job and we lost him. I cannot say the same for some of the other authorities in this town."
She said despite the tragic shooting, people should not be afraid to visit Hermann.
"There's good people here. The shooter was not from here," Danuser said. "It's still a great town."
Jennifer Griffith shared a tribute to her husband in a Facebook post, saying, "You were the most incredible husband, father and leader in your community! You are already greatly missed. I will do my best to honor you every day."
People flooded the comment section with supportive messages, and many shared personal experiences they had with officer Griffith.