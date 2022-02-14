MILLER COUNTY — An Iberia man was arrested in late January for sexual contact with children.
Lucas Ellis, 22, was arrested at his residence near Iberia on Jan. 27, after detectives from the Miller County Sheriff's Office identified him as the suspect in a sexual misconduct investigation. Ellis had sexual contact with two female children, ages 11 and 12, according to a press release from the sheriff.
Ellis was charged with first-degree statutory sodomy, statutory rape and sexual misconduct with a child.
He is being held at the Miller County Adult Detention Center with a bond of $50,000.