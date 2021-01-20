JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Prosecutor for rape, sodomy and kidnapping filed charges Wednesday afternoon in a sexual assault case that took place Tuesday afternoon.
The suspect, David G. Lee, 50, is a registered sex offender and has prior convictions for rape, armed criminal action, and five counts of indecent exposure. Lee, who is a resident of Iberia, Mo., has a long history of these kinds of offenses, dating back to 1988.
The victim in Tuesday's assault was a 19-year-old Jefferson City resident.
According to a press release, the suspect lured the victim into a vehicle under the impression he would provide a ride home.
After entering the vehicle, Lee proceeded to drive in the opposite direction of the victim's home, and instead she was taken to a local hotel.
At the hotel, the suspect forced the victim to engage in several sexual acts against her will. The victim immediately contacted law enforcement after escaping.
Lee was located at 1309 Jefferson Street and was taken into custody. He agreed to speak with investigators and admitted to having sex with the victim after promising to financially help her afterwards. Lee denied prohibiting her from leaving, according to a release.
The suspect is currently being held without bond at the Cole County Jail.