JEFFERSON CITY − In a ruling earlier Thursday, Judge Cotton Walker sentenced David Lee Gene to 13 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Gene, 50, pleaded guilty to first degree sexual assault as an aggravated sexual offender.
Gene, from Iberia, Missouri, was a registered sex-offender at the time of the offense.
The charges come from a sexual assault of a local 19-year-old who Gene lured into his vehicle and subsequently drove her against her will to a near by Budget Inn on Jan. 19, 2021.
Gene had previously stalked the defendant at the Missouri River Regional Library on Adam Street, Jefferson City.