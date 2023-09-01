Iberia woman dies in Highway 17 crash

A viewer shared drone footage of the crash scene with KOMU 8. The Highway Patrol and Cole County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene. 

 Drone photo courtesy of Edmund

COLE COUNTY − An Iberia woman died Friday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in Cole County.

Johnna Horne, 52, was driving a 2007 Ford Edge south on the highway when she traveled off the right side of the road and struck an embankment, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

The vehicle then went airborne, struck a large, downed tree and overturned, the report said. Horne was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Highway Patrol says Horne was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The Ford was totaled in the incident. 

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.