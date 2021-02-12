COLUMBIA - As temperatures continue to drop, more lakes are freezing over.
Columbia Parks and Recreation monitors both Stephens Lake Park and Cosmo-Bethel Park to see when these lakes will be safe for people to use.
"Once we start to see the temperature dropping below freezing on a continuous basis we start to monitor those lakes. We go out every morning to check the depths of the ice and once we have four inches of continuous thick ice, then it becomes safe for the public to be out on those two spaces," Gabe Huffington, Park Services Manager at Columbia Parks and Recreation, said.
Columbia Parks and Recreation announced Friday that Cosmo-Bethel Park is now open to the public for ice fishing.
Cosmo-Bethel Park will now be opened for ice-fishing. Columbia Parks and Recreation has been monitoring the ice and says the conditions are safe. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/guAMNJ40Ma— Caitlyn Specketer (@caitspeck_miz) February 12, 2021
Stephens Lake Park is still closed for ice skating and other ice sports because it has not met the minimum ice depth required to open.
These inspections are done by drilling holes, starting from the shoreline of the lake, and slowly making their way toward the middle.
Columbia Parks and Recreation requires that the ice measure at least 4 inches before opening the lake to the community.
Huffington also mentioned that it has been at least two years since they have been able to open Stephens Lake Park for ice skating, so he knows many people are eager to get back out there.
Stephens Lake Park is the only lake available for ice skating, while the lake Cosmo-Bethel Park can be used for ice fishing.
"Knowing that it's supposed to be so cold, we are hoping Stephens Lake can get to the the point of opening, but right now we aren't there yet," Huffington said.
Cosmo-Bethel Park and Stephens Lake Park are the only two lakes in the park system that are checked by Columbia Parks and Recreation.
They plan to let the community know as soon as Stephens Lake Park meets the requirements and is ready to open up for ice skating.