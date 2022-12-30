The ice jam near Boonville officially broke on Friday, according to the National Weather Service St. Louis.
St. Louis NWS posted a tweet that said water is moving downstream again, but there could be another potential jam if ice gets stuck in the shallow waters.
The icejam near Boonville has broken! While more water is on its way down the river, any remaining ice may cause another jam. Further, given the low river levels prior to the jam, the river won't rise that much after the jam clears #mowx pic.twitter.com/UP6LlmWlag— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) December 30, 2022
The organization also said that the water levels will not increase that much, despite the jam break.
On Wednesday, the National Weather Service said the Missouri River along Jefferson City and Hermann is experiencing record-low flows due to an ice jam.
In a tweet, the St. Louis NWS posted the ice jam is traveling upstream between Glasgow and Boonville.
An ice jam between Glasgow and Booneville on the Missouri River has caused record low flows at Jefferson City and Hermann. Record levels are expected to continue to fall until the ice jam breaks up. pic.twitter.com/O89mha8JuZ— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) December 28, 2022
The river levels are expected to continue to decrease until the ice jam breaks up.
According to KOMU 8's First Alert Weather team, temperatures are supposed to climb up near the 60s this week. NWS reports those increasing temperatures could break apart the ice jam, and help bring the water levels at the river to typical levels.