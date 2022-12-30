The ice jam near Boonville officially broke on Friday, according to the National Weather Service St. Louis. 

St. Louis NWS posted a tweet that said water is moving downstream again, but there could be another potential jam if ice gets stuck in the shallow waters.  

The organization also said that the water levels will not increase that much, despite the jam break. 

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service said the Missouri River along Jefferson City and Hermann is experiencing record-low flows due to an ice jam.

In a tweet, the St. Louis NWS posted the ice jam is traveling upstream between Glasgow and Boonville.

The river levels are expected to continue to decrease until the ice jam breaks up. 

According to KOMU 8's First Alert Weather team, temperatures are supposed to climb up near the 60s this week. NWS reports those increasing temperatures could break apart the ice jam, and help bring the water levels at the river to typical levels.

Reporter, Producer and Anchor

Avery is a sophomore studying Broadcast and Political Science at the University of Missouri-Columbia. You can find him on Twitter at @GrosvenorAvery or send him an email at asgmh3@umsystem.edu.

