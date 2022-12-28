The Missouri River along Jefferson City and Hermann is experiencing record-low flows due to an ice jam, the National Weather Service said Wednesday.
In a tweet, the St. Louis NWS posted the ice jam is traveling upstream between Glasgow and Boonville.
An ice jam between Glasgow and Booneville on the Missouri River has caused record low flows at Jefferson City and Hermann. Record levels are expected to continue to fall until the ice jam breaks up.
The river levels are expected to continue to decrease until the ice jam breaks up.
According to KOMU 8's First Alert Weather team, temperatures are supposed to climb up near the 60s this week. NWS reports those increasing temperatures could break apart the ice jam, and help bring the water levels at the river to typical levels.