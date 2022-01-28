COLUMBIA − The frozen lakes winter weather can bring in Missouri may cause excitement to some, but prior to participating in activities on frozen lakes, proper precautions must be taken.
"Our staff needs to confirm that the minimum ice thickness is four inches," Mike Griggs, director of the Columbia Parks and Recreation, said.
"The biggest thing is for people to not congregate in groups. Don't huddle around in one area, and make sure to spread out."
Griggs also stressed the importance of never skating alone.
"Never ever skate alone. Especially with young children, people need to make sure they are accompanied by a parent," he said.
Columbia Battalion Chief Roger Mertensmeyer said no matter how frozen the lake looks, no ice is safe.
"It certainly can be unstable at any time and is really quite dangerous for the most part", he said.
Both Griggs and Mertensmeyer said there is a plan in place in case an individual falls into the lake, but both said they hope the plan would never need to be used.