Columbia- Winter weather in mid-Missouri is keeping people home, but first responders don't have that option.
The icy roads are causing some slower response times for first responders.
"With the snow and extreme cold temperatures and the road conditions, it can extend our response times," Gale Blomenkamp, Boone County Fire Chief, said.
Blomenkamp says a lot of agencies have experienced this problem. In Boone County, some places don't see a snow plow for several days... if at all.
"We do have some access issues that we battle," Blomenkamp said.
Brad Frazier with Columbia Fire Department said his crews saw a lot of motor vehicle accidents and falls, but the hard part were the fires.
"We saw a lot of motor vehicle accidents early on. We also saw quite a few slips and falls that were weather related," said Frazier.
He said it is the fires that made things the most challenging for crews.
If you see an emergency vehicle with flashing lights, you should tap your breaks lightly and slow down.
Blomenkamp is telling travelers to "just be cautious."