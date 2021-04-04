COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department expects an identification of the human remains found at Rock Bridge State Park to come early this week.
CPD believes those remains belong to missing Columbia woman Mengqi Ji, but it's up to the Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiner's Office to confirm the identity using forensics.
The medical examiner's office contracted out a forensic odontologist to work with the local forensic anthropologist to identify the body.
A hiker found the remains and contacted authorities on Thursday, March 25. Officials said the remains were found nearly a mile in on the Gans Trail and about 30 feet from a road.
Ji was reported missing from Columbia on Oct. 10, 2019. She was last seen on Oct. 8, 2019 by her husband, Joseph Elledge. Elledge now faces first degree murder charges, and his three-week jury trial is set to begin Nov. 1.
The medical examiner's office originally expected the identification to come last Friday.
