Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Illinois, and portions of central and east central Missouri. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&