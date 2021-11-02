COLUMBIA - Jurors were selected Monday in the murder trial of Joseph Elledge.
Elledge is charged with first degree murder in the death of his wife Mengqi Ji.
Ji was reported missing in October 2019. Her remains were found in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park in March 2021.
The trial is expected to last two to three weeks. Twelve jurors were selected, with three alternates.
Opening statements began Tuesday at 8:45 a.m.
4:37 p.m.
Prosecutor Dan Knight played the first half of the second secret audio recording for the jury, defense, prosecution and courtroom.
The two-hour and 10-minute conversation was between Ji, Elledge and Elledge's mother Jean Elledge. The second recording was also retrieved from Ji's cell phone.
Jean Elledge spoke to Ji and Joseph Elledge about their rocky marriage and sought to counsel the couple. Arguments stemmed from Ji's mother staying at their apartment after the birth of their daughter.
At one point Jean Elledge asked Ji, "Do you feel like you have a decent relationship with Joe?" She then responded, "I'm scared."
Earlier in the conversation, his mother also told Joseph Elledge, "it's not right to touch someone when you're angry."
Joseph Elledge later told Ji and his mother, "A man is a physical, big person." He then asked Jean Elledge, "You want me to smack (Ji)? I just beat her now? I have that freedom. I'm not going to."
Throughout the recording Ji's husband consistently said that she did not listen to him.
Jeanne Elledge also expressed concerned to her son about that sentiment.
"When you say she doesn't listen to you I keep wondering if that's control," she said.
2 p.m.
Prosecutor Dan Knight distributed headphones and played the first secret audio recording for the jury, defense and prosecution. The recording was played out loud for the courtroom, but it was difficult to hear.
The 45-minute long recording between Ji and Elledge was retrieved from her cell phone.
Elledge could be heard repeatedly gaslighting Ji and throwing insults at Ji.
"You're don't need to eat like a pig, you're eating every three minutes," Elledge told her.
In another part of the conversation, Elledge asked, "Do you want me to leave? I'll leave and never come back. I'm not happy here. Do you want me leave here? Tell me." Ji then responded, "No."
Throughout the recording, Elledge repeatedly used expletives at Ji and criticized her mother for "ruining their relationship." Ji was heard sobbing while Elledge yelled at her throughout the conversation.
12 p.m.
The prosecution began presenting its evidence.
Prosecutor Dan Knight first called Andrew Hrenek, a retired detective and digital forensic examiner. Hrenek established his background as a certified mobile device forensic examiner.
Knight asked him to identify a phone, which he did. The passcode to the phone was 2662. Under a number-based text messaging system, 2662 can be translated as "ANNA," the name of Elledge and Mengqi Ji's child.
The second witness for the prosecution was Alan Mitchell, a former detective with the Columbia Police Department.
Most of Mitchell's testimony involved identifying people and places involved in the case. He identified a picture of Ji, pointed out Elledge in the courtroom, identified the location of their apartment, several towns around mid-Missouri and the location where Ji's remains were found.
Knight also began questioning Mitchell about his investigation. Mitchell said he visited the apartment on Oct. 14, 2019, where he met Elledge and his mother Jean Elledge.
The court went into recess for lunch around noon.
11:23 a.m.
Defense attorney Scott Rosenblum concluded his opening statement.
Rosenblum said Mengqi Ji's death was the result of a "tragic accident." Rosenblum said Elledge had discovered earlier that Ji was having an affair.
According to Rosenblum, Elledge confronted Ji about the affair and she asked him to leave the apartment. Rosenblum said Elledge did so and returned later.
Rosenblum says there was a dispute between the two that turned physical. He said Elledge and Ji shoved one another, and she hit her head on the floor.
Rosenblum says there was no blood and then Ji went to bed. He said Elledge did not notice a problem until he woke up at 5 a.m. and realized Ji was dead.
Rosenblum said her death is consistent with a subdural hematoma, a condition often associated with concussions.
Rosenblum said several times Elledge made poor decisions after Ji died, but that is not what he is being charged with. Rosenblum said there is no proof of intent for homicide on any level.
Rosenblum also said Elledge will take the stand to fill in the blanks of the hours of audio recordings that the state didn’t file as evidence.
10:12 a.m.
Prosecutor Dan Knight's opening statement ends.
Knight addressed the events leading up to Mengqi Ji's disappearance. He said there was a dispute between the couple about the expiration of their child's Medicaid.
According to Knight, Elledge said he gave Ji a massage. When Ji's body was found in March 2021, she had broken ribs that matched the areas where Elledge claimed to have massaged her.
Knight described Elledge's drives around mid-Missouri the day after Ji's disappearance. Knight said Elledge would have known the area around Rock Bridge State Park very well, because he proposed marriage to Ji at the park.
Knight repeated that vegetation found on Elledge's boots matched vegetation from the scene where Ji's body was found.
Near the end of his statement, Knight addressed Elledge's behavior after Ji's disappearance. He said Elledge had celebrated her being gone and had written a script for his interview with police.
Knight said that during the interview, Elledge spoke uninterrupted for about 45 minutes, with his testimony being very close to the script found at his apartment.
8:45 a.m.
Prosecutor Dan Knight began his opening statement with a timeline of events leading to Mengqi Ji's disappearance in October 2019 and the discovery of her remains in March 2021.
Knight said Elledge's mother Jean served as a marriage counselor for the couple and helped Elledge control Ji.
Knight spent several minutes describing the relationship between Elledge and Ji. He said Elledge believed "men were superior to women by nature," and he insisted Ji obey him "without dissent."
Knight described an incident shortly after the birth of Elledge and Ji's daughter. Knight said Elledge ordered Ji's mother to leave their apartment and threatened both Ji and her mother for arguing with him.