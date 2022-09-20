COLUMBIA − A Granite City, Illinois, man faces a felony charge after he was accused of attempting to kidnap a woman at the Lake of the Ozarks Friday.
Ryan Gaddy, 46, is charged with second-degree kidnapping and fourth-degree assault.
Lake Ozark police officers responded to a gas station off Bagnell Dam Boulevard around 1:40 a.m. Friday for a report of attempted kidnapping.
The victim told officers that Gaddy approached her while he was in a vehicle and tried to speak with her, according to court documents. Gaddy then attempted to grab her arm through the vehicle window and began forcing her toward him to bring her into the vehicle, the documents said. The victim was able to break free and run into the gas station.
The victim called 911 and gave a description of Gaddy's vehicle. A traffic stop was made and three subjects, including Gaddy, were detained.
The victim identified Gaddy and told officers that she had seen the three subjects follow her from her job. Officers said Gaddy had 8.3 miles to stop following the victim, and that Gaddy had "no business in the area based on the statement of one of the passengers stating they were staying in the Laurie area."
Gaddy has criminal history out of Illinois, according to court documents, including multiple domestic battery cases. Officers said he was just released after serving three years in the Department of Corrections.
Gaddy's bond was set at $100,000, according to online records. He has a case review scheduled for Sept. 26 at 9 a.m.