CAMDENTON − An Illinois man faces felony charges after he was accused of sex crimes with a minor in Camden County.
Grant Keller, 21, of Edwardsville, is charged with two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, fourth-degree child molestation with a child and supplying liquor to a minor.
An investigation by the Camden County Sheriff's Office began when the minor reported she had a sexual encounter with a man in his twenties, according to a news release.
The investigation found the minor met Keller while working at a local restaurant, according to the news release. Keller, a customer, exchanged his information with the victim and then met up with her.
A news release said Keller drove the victim to his condo, where they "engaged in several sex acts," according to a news release.
Keller was arrested and booked at the Camden County Adult Detention Facility. He posted a $50,000 bond and will appear in court in September, according to a news release.