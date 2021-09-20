LAKE OF THE OZARKS — A 51-year-old man drown over the weekend at Lake of the Ozarks, according to an incident report from Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F.
The Peoria, Illinois man jumped off a diving board and did not resurface around the 17.6 mile marker in an unnamed cove, according to the report. He was not wearing a lifejacket.
The Osage Police Department, Osage Beach Fire and Mid County Dive Team assisted Troop F in the recovery of the man.
This is the state of Missouri's 58th drowning for 2021.