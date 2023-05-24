MILLER COUNTY - A motorcyclist died after a crash on Highway 42 near Castle Road around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
James and Mary Gillespie, of Belleville, Illinois, were traveling westbound on Highway 42 when their motorcycle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a driveway entrance. The two were thrown off from the motorcycle, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
James Gillespie, 76, was taken to Lake Regional Hospital and later pronounced deceased. Mary Gillespie, 68, was flown to University Hospital in Columbia for serious injuries, according to the report.