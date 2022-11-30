COOPER COUNTY - An Illinois man was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 near Blackwater Wednesday morning.
Kyle Horak, 24, of Benton, Illinois, was driving a PT cruiser westbound near the 91 mile marker around 9:30 a.m.
His vehicle ran off the left side of the road, returned to the road, overcorrected and then ran off the left side of the road again. The vehicle then crashed into cable barriers in the median and overturned, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Kyle Green has confirmed that there was a fatality at the crash. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/C6aWxwPuhr— Vasi Prokos (@VasiProkosTV) November 30, 2022
Horak was pronounced dead at the scene. His two passengers, Emma Sweat, 18, from Texas, and Lacie Ringo, also from Benton, had moderate injuries. Sweat and Ringo were taken to University Hospital by Saline County EMS.
According to the report, Sweat was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash caused a fire in the median, and both eastbound lanes and one westbound lane closed for some time. All lanes reopened by 11:10 a.m.