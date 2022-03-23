Illinois man now holds Missouri paddlefish state record

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A Pittsfield, Illinois man now holds the Missouri paddlefish state record.
On March 18, at the Lake of the Ozarks, Jim Dain caught a 140-pound, 10-ounce paddlefish.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the catch broke a seven-year record, as a 140-pound, 9-ounce paddlefish was caught in 2015 on Table Rock Lake.
Dain said he was on a fishing trip with his family. He also said he almost didn’t get the boat out that day because the weather kept changing.
“The forecast was calling for storms, and then it changed to no rain, so we went out, but it just kept getting colder,” Dain said.
Dain said they weren't having much luck but decided to stay out for another hour.
"So we took another turn," Dain said. "And that’s when the drag on the reel started. It felt like a tree was on the line!”
After a 20-minute battle, the paddlefish found its way on the boat, and shortly after, the fish was on the boat ramp and measured with a certified scaled, a news release said.
“We got 16 one-gallon bags of meat out of this catch,” Dain said. “We’ve fried it, grilled it and made paddlefish tacos the other night. We’ll be having paddlefish for a while!”
For more information on state record fish, click here.