COLUMBIA - Even directors who already had their video shot before the pandemic had to deal with COVID-19 constraints when getting their films to the True/False Film Fest.
"Post production was quite difficult because it had to be all done by Zoom," filmmaker Carlos Alfonso Corral said. "I wasn't there to be in the presence of the sound to be enveloped by the acoustics of the room."
Corral said the experience and uncertainty helped him build trust in his staff. He said he can't wait to make human connections but will take part of the pandemic experience with him in his work moving forward.
"We're connected by the screen, but that can't replace the connection we have by presence," Corral said. "I'll remember the good things of the uncertainty qualities of it. But I definitely would like to try what I missed out on."
True/False Artistic Director David Wilson said the pandemic's impact on documentary film making will be relevant for years to come.
"A lot of what we saw this year had been in the works. They'd been shooting for three, or four, or five, or 10 years," Wilson said. "As we move forward, 2022-2023, we will see projects that had to navigate shooting during the pandemic, and that was a challenge for all of us."
The 2021 Fest does have one entry exclusively shot during the pandemic. Aurora Brachman's documentary focuses on a group that thrived during the pandemic rather than something COVID-19 took away.
"Imagine the most flamboyant, wild, gay club you've ever been to, and 1000 of those in these little boxes on your screen," Aurora said.
Her film "Club Quarantine," follows a virtual queer dance party that sprung up in Canada during the lock down. Aurora's film shows how a community can come together under adverse circumstances. Even still, she can understand why her film was the only one about COVID-19 in the fest.
"I can understand that maybe we feel fatigued," Aurora said. "Even sometimes I feel like I don't want to watch a COVID movie."
Wilson said it is more about timing. Burnout or not, he said we can expect a lot of documentaries about COVID-19 in the future.
"I don't know how it can't be if you're documenting the real world," Wilson said. "People are responding to the moment, and that's what you have to show.
Corral's documentary is not about COVID-19. He spent years putting a story together highlighting the struggles of the homeless in the Mexico-U.S. border towns of El Paso and Juárez. He says True/False gives him and other filmmakers a chance to bring attention to big issues that were overshadowed by COVID-19.
"We share the space in silence and ultimately come out reflecting and connecting with each other," Corral said. "I'm deeply grateful that they're making this happen, because the audience is a part of it."
Corral said he has embraced the whole process.
"With the uncertainty, I tend to find it quite exhilarating," Corral said. "If you allow uncertainty to be a part of the process, you'd be surprised what you can get."