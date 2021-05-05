COLUMBIA - Even directors who already had their video shot before the pandemic had to deal with COVID-19 constraints when getting their films to the True/False Film Fest.
"Post production was quite difficult because it had to be all done by Zoom," filmmaker Carlos Alfonso Corral said. "I wasn't there to be in the presence of the sound to be enveloped by the acoustics of the room."
Corral said the experience and uncertainty helped him build trust in his staff. He said he can't wait to make human connections but will take part of the pandemic experience with him in his work moving forward.
"We're connected by the screen, but that can't replace the connection we have by presence," Corral said. "I'll remember the good things of the uncertainty qualities of it. But I definitely would like to try what I missed out on."
True/False Artistic Director David Wilson said the pandemic's impact on documentary filmmaking will be relevant for years to come.
"A lot of what we saw this year had been in the works. They'd been shooting for three, or four, or five, or 10 years," Wilson said. "As we move forward 2020 to 2023, we will see projects that had to navigate shooting during the pandemic, and that was a challenge for all of us."
True/False Co-Executive Director Barbie Banks said only one film in this year's batch is directly related to COVID-19 and quarantine. Her and Wilson both expect more to come in the next few years.