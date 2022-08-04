COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Public Works department has scheduled an informal open house meeting to be held next week concerning the Greek Town sidewalk improvement project.
The meeting will be held Wed., Aug. 10, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Conference Room 1A of City Hall, 701 E. Broadway.
The purpose of this meeting is to present design concepts for sidewalk gaps and sidewalk replacements in the Greek Town area of the MU campus.
At the open house, information and diagrams showing the preliminary plans will be available for public review. City engineering staff will be present to answer questions, and a public comment form will be available.
Construction of this project is currently scheduled to be completed during the summer of 2023.
More information concerning the project can be found online.