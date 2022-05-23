OSAGE BEACH − An in-flight fire led to an August 2020 plane crash in Osage Beach, the National Transportation Safety Board determined in a report last week.
A Federal Aviation Administration incident report stated the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff and killed two people. Scott and Amy Lowe of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa were identified by Osage Beach Police Department as victims in the crash.
The source of the fire or reason for the loss of control couldn't be determined based on the available information, the report said.
A witness said the pilot flooded the engine and that fuel was seen draining from the engine compartment after the plane took off from the runway, then smoke became visible in the air.
The pilot of the Cirrus SR22 airplane, N949CG, then transmitted via radio that he was returning to the airport. The airplane was operated as a Title 14 Code of Federal Regulations Part 91 personal flight.
Data from an onboard GPS receiver indicated the airplane reached a peak altitude of about 200 feet above ground level after takeoff, then rolled left from about 30 degrees to about 50 degrees before it rapidly rolled to the right, became inverted, and descended into terrain.
The wreckage was mostly consumed by fire in a heavily-wooded area 0.3 miles away from where it took off.
Examination revealed no abnormalities with the engine or airframe; however, the scope of the examination was limited due to fire damage.
The investigation could not determine whether the fire affected the controllability of the airplane or whether the pilot failed to maintain airplane control while turning back to the airport, the report said. No medical evidence was found to indicate the pilot inhaled smoke prior to impact.
Toxicological test results were negative for all tested for substances.