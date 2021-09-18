COLUMBIA — The 12th annual Harvest Hootenanny returned to Columbia after being held virtually last year due to the pandemic.
The Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture held the event which featured activities for all ages, including live music, hot meals and carnival games.
"It's good to be back in person, a lot of people I've not seen in a year," CCUA co-founder Adam Saunders said. "It's much better than the virtual option we did last year."
This year's event was the first time the hootenanny was hosted at the Columbia Agriculture Park. In 2020, CCUA moved from its old home just north of downtown to the agriculture park, the same site where the Columbia Farmers Market is hosted.
Guests could also learn about the organization's work through informal garden tours.
"This event is helpful for us to raise awareness for the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture, about the possibility for urban agriculture and about our partnerships" Saunders said.
Part of CCUA's work is donating produce they grow to the Food Bank for Central Missouri. In the past year, CCUA has donated 50,000 pounds of food to the food bank. The event was a way to celebrate that accomplishment.
"(The food) gets distributed to folks in need," Saunders said. "That's key fresh produce that is not in fresh supply for folks living with low income."
All the money raised from Saturday's event will go towards programming for the CCUA.