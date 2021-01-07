COLUMBIA — As the country responds to the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, parents are likely facing questions from their children.
"Little kids feel big feelings, but they can't necessarily understand information the same way a teenager or an adult might," said social worker Beth Orns from Brave Counseling and Wellness.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends starting by asking the child what they have seen or heard and what questions they have.
Orns said that check-in is important.
"When you have that extreme visual right in front of you, it's a great time to have those talks," Orns said. "If they're not having those conversations in their homes, with their parents, or with their teachers, they don't know what to think or do."
Orns' son is 12 years old and has an extreme passion for politics; after Wednesday's events played out, he was full of questions and confusion.
"He has a lot of respect for our government, our buildings and our country," Orns said. "And so he had a lot of powerful feelings about what he was seeing. And at times, I allowed him to express those strong feelings."
She also recommended limiting news consumption right now.
"This is the time where if you've got little kids to turn that off and turn on Daniel Tiger, turn on a new Disney movie or something," Orns said but also recommended turning the TV off completely and engaging with your children in a game or other activity.
Orns said to watch for signs that a child is not coping well and seek help.
"If your kids are anxious or feeling like they're unsafe, and like they can't understand please reach out to a mental health professional," Orns said.
Orns provided these takeaways for parents:
- Limit news consumption
- Go for walks
- Reassure your child that they are safe
- Ask them what they know
- Let them express their feelings