This April, Columbia will host a new event, That's What She Said, at the Missouri Theatre. The inaugural show will highlight 10 impactful women in the community and be a platform for them to share their stories.
Twenty-five percent of ticket sale revenue will go toward True North of Columbia, a domestic and sexual violence victim service program.
Originally founded in 2013, the That's What She Said show has expanded to numerous cities across the country with the goal of showcasing local women making an impact in their community. Each show partners with a nonprofit organization.
Speakers for the upcoming event include:
- Dr. Tashel Bordere, MU assistant professor
- Barbara Buffaloe, Columbia mayor
- Taylor Freeman, KOMU 8 anchor
- Natasha Harris, CFO of Victory Finance
- Mary Anne McCollum, Former Columbia mayor
- Dr. Nicole Monnier, MU professor
- Valerie Ninichuck, Shelter Insurance agent
- Mary Ratliff, Columbia NAACP President
- Dr. Meredith Shaw, singer/songwriter
- Jina Yoo, owner of Jina Yoo's Asian Bistro
That's What She Said will be held on Saturday, April 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be bought online.
The event is presented by Accounting Plus and sponsored by KOMU 8.