COLUMBIA - The inaugural "Make Music Columbia" will make its debut on Tuesday, June 21.
The event is a mix of different free musical events and is presented by the city of Columbia's Office of Cultural Affairs (OCA).
It is also part of "Make Music Day," which is a global music celebration that takes place on the summer solstice each year to bring people of all ages and backgrounds together through music.
This year, over 100 U.S. cities will host thousands of "Make Music" performances across the country as part of the world's largest annual music event.
"Make Music Day" began in France in 1982 as the "Fête de la Musique" and has spread to over 1,000 cities across 120 countries.
These concerts are made up of anyone who wants to perform or attend.
Anyone can sign up to perform and businesses, buildings, schools, churches, and other institutions can visit the website to offer their outdoor spaces as concert locations.
Registration will close on June 18 and a schedule of events will be posted on the city's website.