COLUMBIA — The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch beginning Sunday morning for mid-Missouri, meaning outdoor plants are in danger of picking up frost damage.
According to data from the University of Missouri, the last freeze in Missouri usually occurs in the second or third week of April. Columbia resident Teresa Basye said she's seen freezes occur in late May, and she said that people are aware of the often fast-shifting Missouri weather.
"Most people in Missouri know you shouldn't put garden plants out until it stays consistently above 40 degrees overnight," Basye said. "Until the first week of May, there's a good chance we're going to have a potential frost. Although this isn't out of the ordinary, it's still no fun."
If you're unable to bring plants inside, such as row crops, it's best to cover outdoor gardens with black tarp with a few holes to insulate them.
Basye said people will have the best selection of the young plant season if they purchase them ahead of the final frosts.
"If people are interested in having nice plants for their garden, getting out tomorrow might be a good idea," Basye said. "Otherwise, stores can only put so many plants indoors to try to save them."
If your plants do experience frost damage, bring them inside as soon as possible, make sure to adequately water them and remove dead parts of the plant days after the initial damage occurs. Basye said most plants with minor frost damage can recover.
"A really hard freeze, where you've got frost on the hood of your car or your roof, that means most of the plants will die," Basye said. "A lot of the flowers and plants that are blooming, like daffodils and pansies, can experience frost and not be harmed as much."
Basye said she prevents frost from damaging her produce in the fall by harvesting before they freeze, allowing items like tomatoes to ripen indoors using paper sacks. She grows roughly 60 pounds of tomatoes annually, along with asparagus, strawberries, peppers and other produce. She also grows various gourds to feed her alpacas.
Basye recommends starting a garden, as she said it's helped give her a sense of confidence in feeding herself and loved ones.
Stay updated with the latest weather data and forecasts on the KOMU 8 weather page and on the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather app.