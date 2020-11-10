COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education met Monday night and voted for middle and high school students not to return to in-person learning until 2021.
The school district also announced elementary students will go back to virtual learning next Monday. They returned to in-person learning just three weeks ago, Oct. 19.
"I feel like I have gotten all caught back up and now we're going back on Zoom," Steven Squires, a fourth grade CPS student, said.
Cayden Bryan, an eighth grader, said the district got his hopes up.
"I feel like most people including me are going to be behind," Cayden said, when talking about his transition to high school next year.
Debi Hake, owner of Columbia Marriage & Family Counseling center, said the back and fourth of the school year during a pandemic can be hard for students and parents.
"Lack of social interaction has been part of the thing that kids have already been struggling with. We have that now coupled with, kind of, that inconsistency," Hake said.
Hake said the constant changes affect everyone.
"The reality is, it has affected kids and families in some pretty significant ways," parent Debi Hake said.
Hake said the best way to support your student right now is to try and understand the loss they are going through.
The CPS Board of Education will meet three more times before students are set to return in January 2021, which means schedules could change.