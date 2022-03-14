COLUMBIA - The cost of fertilizer skyrocketed in 2021, and although the cost has leveled out, small businesses are struggling to keep up with the price increase.
“The price has gone way up, like way, way up,” Heather Yu-King, the co-owner at Como Growth Supply, said. “We try to keep close to the same price as what our customers are used to paying. However, sometimes when the price goes up too far.”
An MU senior research associate, Bob Maltsbarger, said fertilizer prices began to increase at the beginning of 2021, but they did not escalate until the early fall of 2021.
“[Fertilizer prices] continued to appreciate basically through all the winter, up until now,” Maltsbarger said. “The increase or escalation of prices, at least at the retail level, has kind of tapered off a little bit recently. But it hasn't really declined.”
Although there are various reasons for this increase, Maltsbarger said he expects that “the day-to-day customer that you would see at Walmart or Lowe's or Home Depot, Menards, Ace Hardware” could continue to see a price increase.
Yu-King said now she is purchasing the product for what she was selling it for last year.
“Fertilizers and gardening equipment going up in price has definitely made it more difficult for us to maintain a profit,” Yu-King said. “We try to keep close to the same price as what our customers are used to paying. However, sometimes when the price goes up too far. [That] makes it really hard for us to compete as a small business with those larger online companies.”
Yu-King said throughout her life she has struggled with a chronic illness. She said it has been “particularly frustrating” due to the fact that on the outside, it may not look like she struggles.
“I've had tests done, blood drawn, and could not figure out what was going on,” Yu-King said. “The moment I started really taking my food consumption and my diet into my own hands is the moment where I actually started to feel better.”
One way she’s done this is through growing plants in her home.
“During the summertime, we grow our own vegetables at home, and we grow our own herbs at home and medicinal herbs,” Yu-King said. “It makes my body feel really good as well. I just want everybody to be able to experience what that feels like.”
Her desire to help everyone see the benefits of growing plants is one of the reasons she’s passionate about helping consumers find a quality, but affordable indoor and outdoor specialty gardening and hydroponic equipment.
“There are too many stores that see growing as a money bag,” Yu-King said. “Obviously we need money to survive, but further than that we just want to make things accessible.”