COLUMBIA- Diapers are an essential family need that is turning into a major cost.
A market research report showed the disposable diaper prices rose 8.7% over the last year.
"Diaper need is a lot bigger need than a lot of people realize, said Executive Director of First Chance for Children Kasey Hammock.
According to the National Diaper Bank Network, 1 in 3 U.S. families experience diaper need.
Hammock said agencies likes Baby Bags Diaper Bank are critical in providing a safety net for families.
"They are choosing between paying the electric bill or putting that clean diaper on their baby and it's really no choice that any family should have to make yet so many are having to make it every single day."
Baby Bags Diaper Bank is a program of First Chance for Children.
"We took it over in 2019 and ever since we've seen just a growing need for the program," said Hammock.
Baby Bags Diaper Bank provides families in 1 of 9 counties in Mid-Missouri, Boone County being the primary, to get diapers, wipes, and other supplies when they need them.
Each family can get a package of 25 diapers and wipes for each child under 5 in their household.
The program distributes about 750-1,000 packages of diapers to families every month.
"We just want to be that place that you can come to if you're in need where there wont be any judgment...let's get you the support that you need and see if theres anything else that we can do to support you while you're with us as well, said Hammock.