JEFFERSON CITY - Food and grocery prices are continuing to increase, and one local food truck is feeling the effects of the inflation.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics put out its monthly report Consumer Price Index report Wednesday.
The report states there was a 0.8% increase for all food categories including food at home and food away from home. There was also a 3.1% for food at home including sugar, oil, snacks and candy bars.
Dr. Julie Percival, the regional economist for the Dallas regional office for the Bureau of Labor Statistics, said the 0.8% is not a super historic number, but the overall inflation from last year is causing problems.
Percival said there has been a 17.2% increase overall for food since last year.
"The biggest issue is that prices are rising quickly and wages aren't necessarily able to keep up with the cost of these rising prices," Dr. Percival said.
However, Percival said there was a 0.8% decrease in foods like meat, poultry, fish and eggs.
For one local food truck, meat prices are still causing problems.
David Hall owns Hall's Kitchen food truck. He said in order for him to make a profit, or even to just break even, he would have to charge $40 for a chicken meal that originally sold for $10.
Hall said beef prices are the "most volatile" for him right now.
He said he has had to make set prices for meals so that customers will continue buy his food even though costs keep going up.
"And when things got as volatile as they did, where prices were changing on a daily basis, we knew we couldn't be changing our prices all the time," Hall said.
Hall also said volume is the most important thing for his business. He said he needs to have a higher demand of people, so that he is not eating the costs himself.
"We are doing a lot of living off of our savings right now," Hall said. "We're more trying to survive what's going on right now to see what the market is going to do than thrive."
Percival suggests that consumers start trying to find ways to cut back on non-essential spending to save costs.
"Switching to lower cost alternatives, doing more bargain and bulk-purchase shopping, cutting back on some of those non-need purchases, those are all things we see consumers do in response to this kind of thing," Percival said.
Hall said he hopes people will continue to support small businesses throughout this time of inflation.
