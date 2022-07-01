BOONVILLE- Independence Day is one of the holidays that gets families out and about, not just at home but on the road.
Even with gas prices sitting at $4.52 in Boonville and $4.79 a gallon in Columbia, AAA expects 746,000 people will take road trips in Missouri. AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria says that gas prices and inflation costs aren't stopping holiday travel.
"We know that folks are wanting to get out there, wanting to travel after having to put off those trips over the last couple of years. And we expect it to be a busy, busy, weekend on the road and the skies," Chabarria said.
Interstate 70 passes through Columbia, and one main stop for travelers to fill up is on Exit 101 in Boonville at the Love's and Pilot.
One traveler Dean Mead has been traveling across the country and is headed back home to Columbus, Ohio, he said gas prices have been the only negative part of his trip.
"We've seen it as high as $7.69 a gallon in California. California was primarily in the sixes Nevada, Utah, was primarily the fives and Colorado high fours to low fours by the time we got to Denver. And they've been gradually coming down as we get east," Mead said.
Jeana Anderson and her family from Caldwell, Idaho are traveling south to Georgia and she said she's been driving for two and a half days so far.
"We went drove all the way through Nebraska. There was hardly any traffic there. But yeah, as we're getting closer to the Fourth of July, we're seeing more traffic," she said.
Anderson also said she's been using rewards cards and planning ahead on where to stop to gas up.
"We've been mapping out cheap gas prices. If we see that it's cheaper, we top off before we get where it's more expensive. But we noticed it's gonna get more expensive as we head towards St. Louis. so we decided to top off before we got there. It's about five bucks a gallon there," Anderson said.
Families aren't the only ones traveling this weekend, one woman, Maggie Johnson from Des Moines Iowa was hauling some furry friends along.
"We are on our way to Kentucky to go pick up some showjumping horses," Johnson said.
Johnson and her dog Archie have been on the road since five this morning.
"I will be ending up Kentucky to Lincoln to the Twin Cities to Chicago," she said.