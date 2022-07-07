MONTGOMERY COUNTY - An Indiana man was arrested after Montgomery County deputies seized 15 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 70.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said deputies stopped the vehicle for speeding at the 174 mile marker on westbound I-70 on June 28, just after 1 a.m.
According to the sheriff's office, John Springman, 29, from Muncie, Indiana, told deputies he was traveling to Columbia. Deputies said they noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and after checking Springman's license, it was revealed that his driving privileges were suspended.
A K9 was called to the scene to search the exterior of the vehicle, where 15 pounds of packaged marijuana and 32 jars containing THC wax were found.
Springman was arrested and is being held at the Montgomery County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He is charged with delivery of a controlled substance, exceeding posted speed limit and driving with a revoked license.
Springman has two previous convictions out of the state of Indiana for felony dealing narcotics, the sheriff's office said.
He has a counsel status hearing set for July 26 at 9 a.m.