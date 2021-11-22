JEFFERSON CITY − An Indianapolis, Indiana man was sentenced in federal court Monday for his role in a 2018 armed robbery at a Jefferson City Walgreens pharmacy.
Daijahn Antwan Reed, 22, was sentenced to 11 years and three months in federal prison without parole. In August, Reed pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
Reed was the third and final defendant to be sentenced in the case. Co-defendant Jerome Scott King, 22, of Speedway, Indiana, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole. Co-defendant Raymond Allen Craig, 23, of Indianapolis, was sentenced to 11 years and three months in federal prison without parole.
Reed admitted to law enforcement that he and three other men robbed the Walgreens on Missouri Boulevard at gunpoint shortly after midnight on July 25, 2018.
Reed was arrested on the roof of a nearby O'Reilly Auto Parts store after he admitted to a witness that he robbed Walgreens.
More than 4,000 tablets of various controlled substances with a value of around $9,264 were stolen from the pharmacy, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
According to a news release from the U.S. Western District of Missouri Attorney's Office, the robbery was part of a larger scheme of violence by the Indianapolis-based group "The Mob," which Reed and his co-defendants worked for. The group committed similar offenses across the U.S. during the spring and summer of 2018.
The news release also said Reed and his co-defendants are aware of a fourth participant in the robbery, but none of the men have identified the individual.