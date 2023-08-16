JEFFERSON CITY – An individual was sent to the hospital early Wednesday morning after they were exposed to a product that was a result of mixing two chemicals together.
The Jefferson City Police and Fire Departments and Cole County EMS arrived to the medical emergency on Millbrook Drive around 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from JCFD.
The individual was transported to a local hospital with injuries related to the inhalation of the chemicals, officials said.
Due to the hazardous nature of the chemicals, the Cole County Emergency Response Team and Missouri Department of Natural Resources were called to the scene to assist with securing and disposing of the materials.