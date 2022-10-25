Inflation and rising costs affects Halloween this year

BOONE COUNTY − Participation in Halloween-related activities will go back to pre-pandemic levels this year, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF).
According to NRF's annual survey, conducted by Proper Insights & Analytics, 69% of consumers are planning to celebrate Halloween this year. That is up from 65% in 2021 and comparable to 68% in 2019.
But the spike in participation also means total spending will increase. Total Halloween spending is expected to reach a record $10.6 billion, exceeding last year’s record of $10.1 billion.
"And a lot of the reason we're seeing the larger number of people celebrating this year is because during the pandemic, adults in general, but young adults in particular, opted out of Halloween," Katherine Cullen, the senior director for Industry and Consumer Insights at NRF, said.
Cillen said because of restrictions due to the pandemic, the holiday saw fewer 18-to 24-year-olds doing things like dressing up and going to Halloween parties, bar crawls and haunted houses, that involved large groups of people.
"Instead, Halloween was really being celebrated by families, by neighborhoods it was trick-or-treating and all of those traditions," Cullen said. "This year, we're seeing that people are feeling they're in a much different place with the pandemic. And we're seeing a resurgence in that 18-to 24-year-old group."
Shoppers can expect to see higher prices for costumes, decorations and especially candy.
On average, people will each spend $100.45 on Halloween items. According to NRF, this is in line with last year's record of $103 on average per person.
"It's a mix of factors impacting the prices we're seeing today, and really, that are driving inflation right now," Cullen said. "One of the one of the factors is the intense consumer demand that we've seen throughout the pandemic---really demand for goods."
On the other hand, Cullen said we're seeing rising costs that retailers are facing.
"This is everything from disruptions to the supply chain, to the cost of policies like the China tariff tax, which is driving up the cost of some imports, as well as some of the challenges in the labor market," Cullen said. "All of this, along with rising fuel is creating a scenario where both consumers and businesses are facing higher prices, and having to incorporate that into what they're putting on shelves.
Mid-Missouri's Halloween industry is also feeling the impact of higher costs.
Fear Fest Haunted House in Columbia, which is in its 20th year of operation, has been affected by higher costs this year.
Ryan McClintic, the operations manager at Fear Fest Haunted House, said the cost of operation has increased.
"... just due to when we order like special animatronics, makeup, costumes, the shipping charges from the vendors have increased a fair amount to get stuff in especially on time," McClintic said.
He said insurance has also increased for special attraction insurance, affecting the admission costs for the haunted house.
"Which of course affects not only in the back end, also on the customers also too, as far as little different service charges associated to recoup some of the cost of the of the operation of the haunt," McClintic said.
General admission is $30 on weekdays and $35 on weekends. The general admission cost went up $5 from last year and the VIP pass (currently $50+) went up $25 from last year.
"The more money that of course is costing us in the backend as far as the raise [in costs] of animatronics, costumes, makeup, you know, just to make it a better experience for the customers," McClintic said.
The pandemic slowed down the operations at Fear Fest, according to McClintic, but this season, ticket sales are already starting to go up.
"Now they're getting the opportunity to partake in what they enjoy," McClintic said when discussing customers coming to Fear Fest after the pandemic.
But the rising costs will likely affect all shoppers this season.
"All of that is impacting how shoppers are approaching major events like Halloween as well as for retailer," Cullen said. "One thing we have seen, however, is that it does look like shelves are stocked. There is inventory available, so we're avoiding some of the issues we may have seen last year. And we know that consumers are really shopping around so that they can find the items they need at the best price possible."