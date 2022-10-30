JEFFERSON CITY – Halloween will cost more than usual this year for both consumers and small businesses in Mid-Missouri.
Fischer Farms Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze in Jefferson City is one of several Mid-Missouri farms that depends upon the Halloween season for its biggest revenue supply. However, supply chain issues have caused price increases across the board for the business, according to the owner Jay Fischer.
“As most people probably heard, fertilizer is over doubled. In some cases nitrogen tripled in price from a year ago until now. The cost of seeds is really going up, the cost of chemicals is really going up,” Fischer said. “It really is taking a bite out of the profit side of things just because everything's hard.”
As a result, the company has been subject to price increases on both their pumpkins and their attractions. The weeks leading up to Halloween are the biggest revenue contributors for the farm.
“We've tried to keep the cost down the best we can. We had to go up a little bit this year, we went up $1 on our admission and I hated to do that. But, you know, you've got to recoup your costs," Fischer said.
Fischer has been growing pumpkins for over 30 years and says the past Missouri summer drought conditions have also made an impact on the turnout.
“It was really tough. We went through the drought period in June," Fischer said. "In June and July was just, it was a scorcher, though we had 95 to 105 degree temperatures day after day, and little rainfall.”
Despite this, he says they were able to pull through for Fischer Farms’ 20th season.
“The middle of August, we got some good rain, and it was very timely for the pumpkins kind of hard on the corn crop," Fischer said. "We've actually got one of the best pumpkin crops we've ever raised.”
Pumpkins are one of several items with higher price tags this year ahead of Halloween. The Consumer Price Index found that candy prices are up 13.1 percent since September 2021. Despite the toll on consumers, Fischer says they’ve had record turnout.
“We've been overly blessed this year with people that want to come out. The weather on the weekends has been good," Fischer said. "As everyone knows, it's been really dry. It's been too dry for the farm, but it's been great for people to come out on weekends.”