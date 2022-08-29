COLUMBIA - Rising inflation is impacting pet owners and forcing some people to surrender their dogs to animal shelters.
“We’ve seen an influx of dogs coming in because of the economy,” Melody Whitworth, director of Unchained Melodies, said. “People are losing their homes left and right, and they're looking for places for their animals to go.”
Whitworth said often times people will turn to friends and family before resorting to surrendering their animals to a shelter.
“People give them to friends and family, and they're not taken care of properly, but it's not always the best situation,” Whitworth said.
As a result, Whitworth said many shelters in Boone County are overcrowded and cannot keep up with the demand.
“Everybody is in crisis mode right now,” Whitworth said. “The need is real, and adoptions are slow.”
Whitworth said adoption fees are also being impacted by inflation.
“The adoption fee in our area is very low compared to other parts of the country, but it still takes a lot of money to care for an animal,” Whitworth said.
Whitworth said some people in mid-Missouri have been sponsoring adoptable dogs. This means they are willing to pay the adoption fees for someone else in order to help the dogs find forever homes.
In addition, Unchained Melodies sponsors the Central MO Pet Pantry out of the Central Pantry.
“We receive a lot of donations from Unchained Melodies,” Kayla Misera, the director of the Central Pantry, said. “Anywhere from cat food, dog food, and sometimes treats. It's really important for our neighbors to have access to that because cats and dogs are part of one's family.”
According to Whitworth, the Central MO Pet Pantry is one of two public pet food banks in Boone County. Misera said the pet food is available to anyone who utilizes the Central Pantry.
“If you're here to shop or visit us monthly, that's an item that you're welcome to take with you,” Misera said.
Misera said the Central Pantry has seen a large increase in people specifically seeking pet food.
“Outside of their monthly visit, they'll ask if they can come in and just access pet food,” Misera said.
She said inflation is a large factor in community members using the pantry more often.
“We might be seeing some of our neighbors making trade offs,” Misera said. “If gas prices are up, they might be trading off on that and be unable to buy enough dog food to make it through the month.”
While the rescues and shelters look after all these stray animals, they are also facing the effects of inflation and racking up more charges than usually allocated for.
“We have a special needs dog that has stomach and skin issues,” Whitworth said. “I had to pick up a bag of food for him the other day, and it was $12 more than it normally is.”
However, Misera said it’s important to have pet food available because many people view pets as family members.
“They they make you feel less alone,” Misera said. “They're there just as much as part of the family as anyone else, and it restores their dignity if they can supply food for some something they're caring after.”
The Central Missouri Humane Society is in charge of the other public food bank in Boone County, but it requires that participants spay or neuter their dog before accessing their supplies. Both pet food banks are stocked by donations.
Whitworth said Unchained Melodies also helps those in need beyond the pet pantry. The dog rescue partners with the CoMo Mobile Aid Collective to help unsheltered people in camps around Columbia.
“We are part of the pet portion of that organization,” Whitworth said. “We provide flea and tick treatments, food, and treats.”