COLUMBIA - Over the next month, the University of Missouri will hold three graduations.
The class of 2020 will be celebrated April 24 and 25, as ceremonies were canceled last year due to the pandemic. May and August 2021 graduates will have ceremonies over the weekends of May 7 and 9 and May 14 and 16.
Local Columbia businesses are gearing up for an influx of people.
Cafe Berlin general manager, Samuel Johnson, said he is excited for business.
“We're very excited. I mean, it's just nice for us to be staffed enough to handle it this time,” Johnson said. “I think that was my fear going into it that I, you know, with COVID, and everything that we wouldn't have the staff will be able to hire on the staff to do it safely to handle such a large magnitude of people.”
Richard Walls, the owner of the Heidelberg, said graduation was missed last year.
“I think this year, there's going to be a lot of relief,” Walls said. “I think that without having the graduations last year, people are gonna be excited. It's a celebration. And it feels great to see the people in person.”
More people are expected to come to Columbia with the three separate graduations for the next few weeks.
Johnson says they are unsure of how things will look.
“Usually before COVID, they were our busiest weekends ever, you know, we kind of counted on them. But I'm not sure what this one's gonna look like, you know, it's gonna be new,” Johnson said.
Walls also said they will prepare accordingly with the large amount of business coming.
“I think that doing the right, taking the right precautions and steps prevents the spread of COVID,” Walls said. “We're gonna do everything humanly possible to not allow COVID to spread in the restaurant.”
Ceremonies will be held in Mizzou Arena and Hearnes Center and graduates' guests will be placed in pods to allow for social distancing and COVID-19 protocols.
For more information, head over to MU’s graduation website.