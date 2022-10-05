SEDALIA — The infrastructure company Simcote, Inc. announced Wednesday that it is expanding to Missouri, investing more than $17 million and building a manufacturing facility in Sedalia.
The expansion will create 35 new jobs, according to a Missouri Department of Economic Development news release. The facility in Sedalia will mark the third Simcote location in the country and the first in the state.
Simcote, a family-owned company founded in 1978, produces epoxy-coated reinforcing steel called rebar and specializes in fabrication and safety technology.
Gov. Mike Parson said he believes that Sedalia and the surrounding region will benefit economically from the expansion.
“From extensive workforce development programs to cutting red tape and lowering taxes, we have worked hard to make Missouri the best location for businesses to expand," Gov. Parson said in the news release.
Construction on Simcote's 67,000-square-foot facility is expected to begin in the summer of 2023.