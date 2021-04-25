MOBERLY- The Moberly Area Chamber of Commerce started implementing its strategic plan of tourism which includes a brand new destination hotel.
In 2018, the chamber developed the plan and included a hotel study through the city. The study looked to see if the city had the correct number of hotel rooms in the community to suit the needs of travelers and visitors.
Megan Schmitt, Director of the Moberly Area Chamber of Commerce, said a hotel downtown will help the city tremendously.
"Our hotel is really a need, but it's also something that we desperately want in our downtown," Schmitt said. "We have a hotel shortage. There are only 122 rooms available in Moberly. The hotels are typically full. At least Monday through Friday, if not over the weekend also."
Schmitt also says the city did not see a decline in hotel room stays throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the pandemic did slow down the process of this new hotel being implemented.
"The pandemic really affected our hotel development. We had a contract with someone who was in the process of investigating the site. We were just a couple months from breaking ground on a hotel with a developer when the pandemic occurred," said Schmitt.
Last year, Mashburn Development LLC proposed the hotel would include the former Commerce Bank building becoming a convention center and having a roof top restaurant. Also, the proposal included a multi-story parking garage constructed on a parking lot located next to the municipal auditorium.
"When we began our tourism study, we identified what was our strongest attractor in our community. That was our downtown," Schmitt said. "This hotel will support those local businesses. It will also support our municipal auditorium and 4th Street Theatre."
Currently hotels in Moberly are primarily occupied by contractors, pipeliners and railroaders that come to Moberly from St. Louis or Kansas City. Michelle Greenwell, Tourism Specialist for the Moberly Area Chamber of Commerce, said the tourism industry doesn't see many people staying multiple nights.
"We have people coming to the area, but they leave because there's nowhere for them to stay," Greenwell said. "We have a great day trip destination. That's kind of our market right now, are day-trippers."
As a part of the strategic plan, the chamber announced the Gus Macker 3 on 3 basketball tournament is coming to Moberly the weekend of Sep. 25-26.
"It's a big deal for those who have never been to it. It brings in a ton of people and it's really exciting that they're coming here to our community," said Greenwell.
The tournament falls on the same weekend of Junk Junction, a vintage vendor market that was introduced in 2018. The event falls on Moberly's homecoming and includes a car show as well. Now the tournament will bring more people to town on homecoming weekend.
"The tournament will bring roughly 6,000 to 10,000 people to town. Junk Junction had 4,000 [which] means we could potentially be doubling the size of Moberly on homecoming weekend," said Schmitt.
Schmitt said people coming in for these events are often having to stay at hotels in Columbia or Macon with the limited rooms available in Moberly. While the chamber is trying to finalize contracts and start initial phases for the hotel's construction, Schmitt understands the process takes time.
The Moberly City Council voted on Monday for the city to hire Grey Hospitality Group for $10,500 and direct expenses to conduct a study on the hotel's proposed location. The purpose of the feasibility study is to help ensure the high demand for lodging space will financially support the size of the new facility. This includes looking at demand for weddings, social events, corporate meetings and travelers coming in from out of town.
The estimated cost for the current proposal is $7 million, which is about $5 million less than the original Mashburn Development's project. The newest proposal is for a hotel with 51 bedrooms.
After a year of delaying the process because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the chamber is starting to see its plan put into motion.
"For the past year, year and a half it's really felt like we have been on the edge of breaking the glass ceiling," Greenwell said. "I hope that additional restaurants, shops and attractions will invest in our community. I just hope the hotel breaks that glass ceiling."
"We can become a place where people want to travel with their families because of our safeness and our rules and I know it's just around the corner," said Schmitt.
Moberly's homecoming, Junk Junction and now the Gus Macker tournament will bring in thousands of people to the city. The events also land on the same weekend as Columbia's Roots N Blues festival making Sep 24-26 a packed weekend in mid-Missouri.