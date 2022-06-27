Injuries reported after Amtrak train derails in Mendon

CHARITON COUNTY − Injuries are reported after an Amtrak train derailed in Mendon on Monday afternoon.
Eight cars and two locomotives on an Amtrak Southwest Chief Train 4 derailed around 12:42 p.m. while on its way to Chicago from Los Angeles.
There were approximately 243 passengers and 12 crew members on board, and there are early reports of injuries, according to Amtrak.
CNN reported there are multiple fatalities and at least 50 injured.
MU Health Care confirmed it was receiving three patients from the incident.
The train struck a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, according to a statement from Amtrak.
A passenger on the train tweeted that they were bussed to Northwestern High School for medical care.
So thankful for the people here, safely at the Northwestern high school near Mendon. This town pulled together to help everyone pic.twitter.com/RYAVvQRlPm— Dax McDonald (@cloudmarooned) June 27, 2022
Local authorities are assisting with passengers. Amtrak said it has activated its incident response team and sent emergency personnel to the scene.
Gov. Mike Parson tweeted and said multiple state agencies were responding to the scene.
We are saddened to hear of the Amtrak train derailment in Chariton County this afternoon. @MoPublicSafety, @MSHP troopers, and other emergency management personnel are responding. We ask Missourians to join us in praying for all those impacted.— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) June 27, 2022
U.S. Senators Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt also sent out tweets, acknowledging the incident.
We are closely watching this emergency situation as it develops and stand ready to help however we can https://t.co/1sgmA8vy16— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 27, 2022
Terrible news of a train derailment in Chariton County this afternoon. We are thinking of all those affected and grateful for our first responders. Ready to assist with any federal resources that may be needed.— Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) June 27, 2022
KOMU 8 has a crew sent to the scene. This story is developing and will be updated.