Injuries reported after Amtrak train derails in Mendon

CHARITON COUNTY − Injuries are reported after an Amtrak train derailed in Mendon on Monday afternoon. 

Eight cars and two locomotives on an Amtrak Southwest Chief Train 4 derailed around 12:42 p.m. while on its way to Chicago from Los Angeles. 

There were approximately 243 passengers and 12 crew members on board, and there are early reports of injuries, according to Amtrak.

CNN reported there are multiple fatalities and at least 50 injured. 

MU Health Care confirmed it was receiving three patients from the incident.

The train struck a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, according to a statement from Amtrak. 

A passenger on the train tweeted that they were bussed to Northwestern High School for medical care.

Local authorities are assisting with passengers. Amtrak said it has activated its incident response team and sent emergency personnel to the scene. 

Gov. Mike Parson tweeted and said multiple state agencies were responding to the scene.

U.S. Senators Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt also sent out tweets, acknowledging the incident.

