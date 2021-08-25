JEFFERSON CITY - Cole County Jail staff found an unresponsive female in one of its holding cells on Tuesday around 6:30 a.m.
She was identified as Tiffany McCormack, 35, of Jefferson City.
EMS was called but McCormack had passed away.
According to a release from the Cole County Sheriff, there were no outward signs of injury and she was being housed alone.
Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler says he asked Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism to conduct a death investigation. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.
According to online court records, McCormack was charged on July 1 with possession of controlled substance. She had a hearing scheduled for Aug. 23 but she refused to cooperate with jail staff to appear via video, according to the record. Her next hearing was scheduled for Sept. 13 at 1:30 p.m.
McCormack was charged again on July 30 with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. She had a hearing scheduled Sept. 7 at 10 a.m.