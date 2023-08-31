COLUMBIA − As thousands of fans dressed in black and gold pour into Memorial Stadium for the Missouri football team's first game of the season, a patchwork of state and local agencies try to keep them safe.
"There are a lot of challenges to get prepared," said Dr. Joshua Stilley, medical director for MU Health Care EMS. "Communication can be really difficult."
Stilley oversees a team of medical personnel who are spread throughout the stadium. He said there are teams on foot that can respond to emergencies in the stands.
"We do a lot of preparation for the football games," Stilley said. "We treat them like a potential mass casualty incident."
There are three first aid stations, multiple ambulances and golf carts, which can transport people around, according to Stilley.
MU Health Care is just one agency tasked with keeping fans safe. The Columbia Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and MU Police Department can also be seen in the area.
Stilley said there is a command center with dispatchers to help keep everyone on the same page.
One of the most visible safety measures are the state troopers who direct traffic around the stadium. Troopers from across the state are in Columbia on game days.
On Thursday, hours before kickoff, Cpl. Joseph Peart watched as pedestrians crossed the street, headed for the stands. He controlled the traffic signal at the intersection of Stadium Boulevard and Tiger Avenue.
"Look out for us officers with the reflective vests, we'll tell you where to go," Peart said.
He said the biggest challenge to keep traffic flowing is when drivers stop in the road to let people out. Peart said drivers need to watch out for pedestrians and be prepared for traffic once the game ends Thursday night.
Ultimately, Peart had a simple message for people going to the game.
"We want you to get there safely," he said.