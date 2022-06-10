COLUMBIA - The Boone County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said Friday it is reviewing the results of the hazing investigation at a University of Missouri fraternity.
The hazing incident sent 19-year-old Daniel Santulli to the hospital for nearly 8 months. He is now unable to communicate, walk or see, according to the family's attorney David Bianchi.
Nicholas Komoroski, the interim prosecuting attorney, said the office is looking at law enforcements' results and will file more charges if necessary.
"This office takes allegations of hazing very seriously and we are terribly sadden[ed] by the injuries sustained by Danny Santulli," Komoroski said. "This office will seek justice in this case based on the evidence and Missouri law."
Last week, the prosecutor's office charged Alec Wetzler, of St. Louis, with supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person and purchasing or attempting to purchase or possession of liquor by a minor, both misdemeanors. He is the only fraternity member to be criminally charged.
Wetzler is also included in a civil lawsuit from the family of Santulli. Twenty-three other defendants have settled in the civil lawsuit.
The Santulli family has called for more criminal charges, including felony hazing.
"Why is it 8 months after this incident happened, that the prosecutor is choosing not to enforce Missouri's anti-hazing law? ... All of whom were involved heavily in this, not a single person has been charged with a violation of the hazing statute?" Bianchi said last week to KOMU 8. "This is such an obvious hazing violation."
More than $2 million has been spent on Santulli's medical bills, Bianchi said.
Komoroski said the office is unable to comment any further at this time.