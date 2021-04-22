COLUMBIA - While American students are busy securing jobs after graduation, Frida Qi has another concern—whether she insists on searching for jobs in the U.S., or return to her home country.
Qi is a University of Missouri international student from China with a major in data and investigative journalism and will graduate in May.
"I started to think about going abroad to study journalism when I was in high school," Qi said. "I really like the working environment in the U.S."
However, as an international student, she said it had been hard to find a company to sponsor visas before the pandemic. It has been even harder when the Trump administration started to increase the fee that a company should pay to sponsor an employer, according to the New York Times.
"If I get hired and find a company to sponsor me, I might not get my H-1B visa after the lottery," Qi said.
H-1B visa lottery is a process to select the specific number of visa applicants from a larger pool of people randomly.
"Starting next year, it is not just a random selection and applicants with higher payroll could have more opportunities," Qi said. "The salary of journalists is definitely much lower than other jobs, such as software engineers."
Besides staying in the U.S., she always thinks about returning to her home country and finding a job after that. However, due to the pandemic and her current situation, finding a dream job in her home country is hard, too.
"In China, we have several hiring seasons for companies to hire students who graduate from universities," Qi said. "If I choose to stay in the U.S., I might miss the best opportunities to get hired in China."
Most importantly, Qi wants to become an investigative journalist in the future, but "not so many news organizations have this position in China," she said.
She said what she can do right now is to try her best to find a job this year and stay flexible because this year might be the easiest year for her to get her dream job in the U.S.