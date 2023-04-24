COLUMBIA - Pavement repairs at the intersection of East Walnut Street and North College Avenue will begin at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
The intersection is scheduled to be reopened by Friday at 5 p.m., weather permitting.
The easternmost northbound lane of North College Avenue between East Broadway and East Ash Street will also be closed Wednesday through Friday.
During construction, drivers will be unable to access East Walnut Street from North College Avenue.
Christensen Construction Co., a contractor for the City of Columbia Public Works, will be making the repairs.
The pavement repairs are part of the ongoing East Walnut Street resurfacing project, which began March 20 and will continue through July.
According to a City of Columbia news release, the construction aims to extend the service life of the intersection by restoring its structural integrity.