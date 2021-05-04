CALLAWAY COUNTY - Construction work on Interstate 70 is set to begin Wednesday evening. The project is supposed to last for the next several months.
According to MoDOT, the project will begin in the eastbound lanes of the interstate, starting at the Boone/Callaway County lines. The project will end at Kingdom City.
The project will include resurfacing the pavement on both lanes and ramps, along with guardrail upgrades.
Majority of the work will be completed at night and will be dependent on weather conditions.
The project is scheduled to be completed in November. Signs will alert motorists to lane closures or other traffic impacts.
For the latest traffic impacts, head to KOMU.com/traffic.